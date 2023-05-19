Around the Web Watch: Paralysed shooting survivor ‘walks’ across stage on graduation day to accept college degree Khalil Watson, 25, of Reynolds Community College used a robotic exoskeleton, seven years after he was shot. Scroll Staff 27 minutes ago 25-yo Khalil Watson received his associate’s degree by walking across Reynolds Community College’s stage with the help of a robotic exoskeleton — almost 7 years after he was shot and left paralyzed. His determination to earn his degree and walk again is awe-inspiring! 🎓💪🏾 🎥:… pic.twitter.com/YuVfgiIZfO— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) May 17, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. US guns college