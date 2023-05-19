Around the Web Watch: Narrow escape for man as mobile phone explodes, catches fire in his shirt pocket The man from Thrissur in Kerala escaped with minor burn injuries. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago A 76-Year-Old Man Narrowly Escapes From Suffering Burn Injuries As Mobile Phone Explodes Inside His Shirt Pocket in #Thrissur, #Kerala.#ViralVideo #MobileExplosion #MobileBlast pic.twitter.com/dJilCHZPO8— Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) May 18, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. phones mobiles