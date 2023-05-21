Viral Video Watch: Quick Style crew joins choreographer Sherrie Silver for WHO’s ‘Health For All’ dance Launching the fitness challenge, the choreographers danced to Ric Hassani’s ‘Beautiful To Me’. Scroll Staff An hour ago Addicted to this #HealthForAll dance! 😊😊😊@TheQuickstyle & @SherrieSilver from @WHO’s Walk the Talk stage this morning.👣👋🏼👣👋🏼pic.twitter.com/PWpqiY2N11— Sari Setiogi Griberg (@setiogi) May 21, 2023 View this post on Instagram A post shared by World Health Organization (@who) The dance tutorial for the challenge We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. dance WHO health