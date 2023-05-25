Around the Web Watch: Ash spewing from Popocatepetl volcano covers people’s homes, cars and roads in Mexican city The eruption of Popocatepetl disrupted flight services and even closed down schools and offices in neighbouring Puebla. Scroll Staff An hour ago Así esta mañana el #volcán #Popocatépetl. Vista #Tlamacas. Gracias #CENAPRED #erupción #estromboliana Para ver en tiempo real: https://t.co/La8s19PfBRVideo pic.twitter.com/co5eq1LnEh— Webcams de México (@webcamsdemexico) May 21, 2023 Así luce esta tarde #Puebla con la constante caída de ceniza volcánica del #Popocatepetl 😧😷 pic.twitter.com/C9i4WS0WVU— Nelson Valdez (@nelvaldez) May 21, 2023 El paisaje en calles de Puebla es impactante por la caída de ceniza del #Popocatepetl https://t.co/1Mj3AqRRuO pic.twitter.com/zwgGuQC5ya— Quadratín México (@QuadratinMexico) May 21, 2023 Aquí la #CenizaVolcanica en este momento en #galeriasserdan en #Puebla #Popocatepetl @carlosmartinh pic.twitter.com/Lttg7oDwy9— Rodrigo Mor (@ceetsa) May 22, 2023 Así llegamos a la fase amarillo fase 3 en #Puebla Cuidémonos y mantengámonos informados de fuentes verificadas. #PopocatepetlActivo #popocatepelt #DonGoyo pic.twitter.com/yoc9b0d77D— Carolina Beauregard (@CaroBeauregard) May 21, 2023 Volcanic ash covers car in #Puebla, Mexico, as #popocatepetl increases activityDiscover more breaking news with Newsflare 👉 https://t.co/5QbDUDQDuZ pic.twitter.com/fsHizZr3G4— Newsflare (@Newsflare) May 22, 2023 Warning level for Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano is raised to one step below red alert, as smoke, ash and molten rock spew into the sky posing risks to aviation and far-flung communities belowhttps://t.co/OjvrtORAYJ pic.twitter.com/7ZHkZnQ5xG— AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 22, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mexico Volcano