Ray Stevenson, best known for his performances in popular TV shows including Rome, Vikings, and Dexter, died on May 21 at the age of 58.

The actor’s repertoire also extended to notable film roles, such as the Thor films and the Oscar-nominated Tollywood film RRR.

The news of Stevenson’s death was confirmed by his publicist, Viewpoint, to the BBC. However, no specific details regarding the cause of his death have been disclosed.

According to The Guardian, Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported that Stevenson was hospitalised while filming the action movie Cassino in Ischia in Italy.

Here is a glimpse at some of Stevenson’s iconic roles.

HBO series Rome

In the HBO historical drama, Stevenson starred as Titus Pullo from 2005-07. He played a Roman soldier, who witnessed several key historical events as the Roman Empire began.

Play

King Arthur

In the 2004 film, the character Dagonet, portrayed by Ray Stevenson is depicted as a brave, self-sacrificing warrior whose actions save the rest of Arthur’s knights.

Play

RRR

Stevenson portrayed the main villain Governor Scott Buxton in the 2022 Telugu-language and Oscar-nominated film directed by SS Rajamouli.

Play

Punisher: War Zone

In the action film from 2008, Stevenson plays the vigilante Frank Castle/Punisher, based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name.

Play

Thor films

Stevenson appeared in the 2011 live-action film Thor, as Volstagg, a member of the Warriors Three, a group of three Asgardian adventurers who are among Thor’s closest comrades. He reprised the role in Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok.