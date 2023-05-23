Around the Web Watch: Fighter jet plummets and explodes at Spanish air base, pilot safely ejects An F/A-18 Hornet fighter aircraft was caught on camera crashing at the Zaragoza air base in Spain, near Madrid. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago #BREAKING #SPAIN #ESPANA🔴 SPAIN :#VIDEO MOMENT WHEN SPANISH F-18 HORNET FIGHTER JET CRASHES NEAR ZARAGOZA AIR BASE !Today.. The pilot managed to eject. #BreakingNews #UltimaHora #Zaragoza #PlaneCrash #Crash #Aviation #Aviacion #Accident #Accidente #Aereo pic.twitter.com/uc0wMOmz0q— LoveWorld (@LoveWorld_Peopl) May 20, 2023 Spanish Air Force EF-18M Hornet crashes near the Zaragoza Air Base in Spain. The pilot safely ejected and is currently being assessed at a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/xL9I3ykUH4— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) May 20, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Spain Accident