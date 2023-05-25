In 2008, Tina Turner joined Beyoncé for an instantly iconic performance at the Grammy Awards. pic.twitter.com/bFxsML6KOT — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) May 24, 2023

Legendary singer Tina Turner, often called the “queen of rock and roll”, died on Wednesday at the age of 83 after a long illness. Turner, who was known for her electrifying stage performances and soulful vocals, rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most popular music icons of all time, paving the way for many a female Black artist.

Turner’s impact and influence went beyond the musical stage as she conquered newer territories with her acting skills in films. However, it was anything but easy. After two decades of working with her abusive husband, Ike Turner, the resilient star struck out alone and made a name for herself as a solo artist in the 1970s. Her fame then skyrocketed, with numerous pop and R&B hits, making her one of the defining pop icons of the 1980s.

Having sold over 100 million albums worldwide, Turner was one of the best-selling recording artists of all time. She also won twelve Grammy Awards, including eight competitive awards, three Grammy Hall of Fame awards and one Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Thanks to an illustrious career spread over 50 years, Turner was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, with Ike Turner in 1991, and as a solo artist in 2021.

As Turner’s death leaves an irreplaceable void, her musical talent and unforgettable persona will continue to inspire artists around the world. Here are some of her legendary performances.

Tina Turner at 1985 Grammy Award

Play

Tina Turner sings at the 1989 Rock & Roll hall of fame induction ceremony

Play

Tina Turner at the Superbowl halftime show in 2000

Play

Tina Turner’s Best at Wembley Stadium

Play

Tina Turner sets world record for biggest rock concert by a solo artist in 1988

Play

Tina Turner performs with David Bowie

Play

Tina Turner’s Live Aid performance with Mick Jagger

Play

Tina Turner collaborates with Bryan Adams on It’s Only Love

Play

Tina Turner and Elton John