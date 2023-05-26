Viral Video Watch: Justin the service dog gets college diploma after attending all classes with its human Justin’s human Grace Mariani also graduated from Seton Hall University, New Jersey, US Scroll Staff An hour ago Seton Hall President Joseph E. Nyre, Ph.D. presents Justin, the service dog for Grace Mariani, of Mahwah, NJ, with a diploma for attending all of Grace’s classes at Seton Hall. pic.twitter.com/sZgHD5Fs3X— Seton Hall (@SetonHall) May 23, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. dogs pets