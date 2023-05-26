Around the Web Watch: Terrifying scenes as South Korean plane flies with its emergency door open, lands safely The police detained a man on the suspicions of opening the door forcefully while the plane was preparing to land with 194 passengers aboard. Scroll Staff 19 minutes ago Asiana Airlines A321 lands safely at Daegu Airport in South Korea after the emergency exit door was opened by a passenger on approach. 9 people taken to hospital with breathing difficulties. pic.twitter.com/Jzed4PMDvc— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) May 26, 2023 pic.twitter.com/6TqxgyWUET— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) May 26, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. South Korea plane