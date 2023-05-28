Around the Web Watch: Car with driver inside swept away backwards by fast-flowing floodwater in Spain The incident took place when the driver attempted to cross a flooded road in Molina de Segura, located on the southern coast. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago What about that shocking Just Stop Oil protest where they threw cornstarch at the Chelsea Flower Show today. Oh, and this was Molina De Segura, Spain ⏳ pic.twitter.com/yekn7d08bk— Matthew Todd 🌏🔥 (@MrMatthewTodd) May 25, 2023 Murcia, southern Spain this afternoon.90mm of rain reported to have fallen in an hour.Red car demonstrates the power of fast moving flood water.pic.twitter.com/InoOGxOszr— Dave Throup (@DaveThroup) May 25, 2023 Video footage showed a driver in a red car attempting to cross an inundated road in Spain’s Molina de Segura before the vehicle was quickly carried away by rushing waters https://t.co/BM9X8fCEw3 pic.twitter.com/NsWjK789kk— Reuters (@Reuters) May 26, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Spain Rain Flood