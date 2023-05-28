Eco India Eco India: How can the practice of agroforestry boost food security in Meghalaya? With more than 75% of its land area forested, Meghalaya’s indigenous communities have always relied on agroforestry, a traditional land use system. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Play Supervising Producer & Voiceover: Nooshin Mowla | Field Producer & Script: Jessica Goel|Video Editor: Richard Kujur |Associate Producer: Ipsita Basu |Director of Photography: Richard Kujur | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. eco india agroforestry meghalaya