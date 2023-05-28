🏆 Justine TRIET, lauréate de la Palme d'or pour ANATOMIE D'UNE CHUTE

—

Justine TRIET, winner of the Palme d'or for ANATOMIE D'UNE CHUTE (ANATOMY OF A FALL)#Cannes2023 #Palmares #Awards #PalmedOr pic.twitter.com/2Z4syiML40