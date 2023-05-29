Viral Video Watch: Cast of the ‘Mughal-E-Azam’ musical performs in New York’s Times Square The performers kicked off their North American tour in thirteen cities across the country by dancing to ‘Jab Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya’. Scroll Staff 30 minutes ago The Broadway-style show 'Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical', which is based on K. Asif's timeless classic, has kickstarted its 13-city tour of the U.S. Flagging off the tour, the team presented a sensational flash mob at New York's Times Square. #JabPyarKiyaToDarnaKya#MughleAzam pic.twitter.com/VxjFGi8q7h— Sushil KGR Yati (@SushilYati) May 28, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. New York musical