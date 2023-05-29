Around the Web Watch: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s qawwali tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala on his first death anniversary In a concert in the US, Khan paid a musical tribute to the singer, who was shot dead in Punjab on May 29 last year. Scroll Staff 21 minutes ago Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Tribute to #SidhuMooseWala, dedicates Qawwali to slain singer. #AkhiyanUdeekdian pic.twitter.com/TMSYs4gfrc— Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) May 29, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Sidhu Moose Wala US Music