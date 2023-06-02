Viral Video Watch: Actor Parineeti Chopra sings the song ‘Tu Jhoom’ while in a dubbing studio The 2022 song was sung by Pakistani singers Naseebo Lal and Abida Parveen on Coke Studio Season 14. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Sometimes the best moments happen spontaneously. Went to a dubbing studio and I couldn't resist the urge to sing the cover of one of my all time favorite songs. 🤷🏻♀️🖤Pure joy! ☺️✨#TuJhoom #ParineetiChopra pic.twitter.com/Rq0fvZg0i5— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) June 1, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Parineeti Chopra Music