Viral Video 'So beautiful': Fan's special song combining several tunes by Shreya Ghoshal moves the musician Ramya Ramkumar got a special shoutout from her idol for her 'soulful dedication.' Scroll Staff 28 minutes ago This is really so beautiful. Really touched by this thoughtful and soulful dedication. Sounding amazing, heard it so many times already.. Loved it!! @ramyamusic https://t.co/9RwWWSkWBA— Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) June 2, 2023