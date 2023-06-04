Around the Web Odisha train crash: From residents to NCC cadets, blood donors line up to help victims Odisa Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said 500 units of blood were collected overnight in Balasore alone. Scroll Staff An hour ago People in Balasore since night to donate blood for Train accident victims. Big thanks to them.🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/zlyG7goWv3— Awanish Sharan 🇮🇳 (@AwanishSharan) June 3, 2023 Blood donation of Odisha Home Guard for train accident in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/KoSlN9jYCC— Gangadhara Nag (@GangadharaNag) June 3, 2023 #Watch | Balasore train mishap: people queue up to donate blood for the accident victims.#OdishaTrainAccident #BalasoreTrainAccident #CoromandelExpress #Balasore #Odisha pic.twitter.com/DYvhW4bbkk— Kalinga TV (@Kalingatv) June 3, 2023 ଆମେ ଅଛୁ.. ରକ୍ତ ଦେବୁ.. ଆହତଙ୍କୁ ବଂଚାଇ ଦେବୁ#OdishaTrainMishap #OdishaTrainTragedy #TrainAccident #Odisha #OTV pic.twitter.com/YcQ6gaWhQG— ଓଟିଭି (@otvkhabar) June 3, 2023 #NationalCadetCorpsNCC Cadets of Odisha organised a Blood Donation Camp in Sum Hospital, Bhubaneswar yesterday for the victims of Balasore Train Accident.@GovernorOdisha @Naveen_Odisha@HQ_DG_NCC@DHE_Odisha pic.twitter.com/eftLQAXyly— NCC Dte Odisha (@kalinga_sagar) June 4, 2023 In this regard, students and staff of #RDWU donated blood at Red Cross Bhavan, Bhubaneswar on 3rd June 2023. #ramadeviwomensuniversity@CMO_Odisha @rohitpujaribjd @BPSethi @SecyChief @AparajitaChowd6 @DHE_Odisha pic.twitter.com/COqDiQ4U9w— Rama Devi Women's University Official (@RDWUniversity) June 3, 2023 These are local people in Balasore, Odisha who rushed to hospital to donate blood for the injured in #TrainMishap. They waited for hours for their turn to donate blood. The world is full of kind people. pic.twitter.com/c2uBcbHHbs— Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) June 3, 2023 500 Units of blood collected overnight here at Balasore. 900 Units in stock at present. This will help in treating the accident victims. I’m personally indebted & grateful to all the volunteers who’ve donated blood for a noble cause. @DBalasore @CMO_Odisha @IPR_Odisha @SecyChief— Pradeep Jena IAS (@PradeepJenaIAS) June 2, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. odisha train accident