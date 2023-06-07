Around the Web Watch: Truck carrying cartons of beer overturns, passersby rush to steal bottles Caught on camera in Anakapalli in Andhra Pradesh. Scroll Staff An hour ago He came, he saw, he took away!Vehicle carrying beers overturns following a tyre burst in Anacapalli district of Andhra Pradesh. Sensing opportunity in the crash to replenish their supplies, people swooped in and took away crates of beer scattered on the road despite repeated… pic.twitter.com/TLdlLV5hes— Sanjay 'Madrasi' Pandey (@sanjraj) June 7, 2023 అనకాపల్లి జిల్లాలో మద్యం వ్యాన్ బోల్తా.. బీర్ బాటిళ్ళ కోసం ఎగబడ్డ జనంఅనకాపల్లి - బయ్యవరం వద్ద జాతీయ రహదారిపై మద్యం లోడుతో వెళుతున్న వ్యాన్ అదుపుతప్పి ప్రమాదవశాత్తు రహదారిపై బోల్తా పడింది. అనకాపల్లి మద్యం డిపో నుంచి నర్సీపట్నానికి వెళ్తుండగా ఈ ఘటన చోటు చేసుకుంది.ఈ ప్రమాదంలో… pic.twitter.com/TLYNX5sPOU— Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) June 6, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Andhra Pradesh liquor