Around the Web Watch: Dense smoke and yellowish haze cover New York as a result of Canadian wildfires The city's skyline was barely visible. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Smoke from the Canadian wildfires engulfed Yankee Stadium Tuesday night. #smoke https://t.co/fTG9VEN2qv pic.twitter.com/QU3zpWE5hl— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) June 7, 2023 Canadian wildfires have made its way to New York City and Long Island. Smoke is covering the city. pic.twitter.com/tY1z5C5nXu— News Alphas (@NewsAlphas) June 7, 2023 That haze is the smoke-laden air quality in New York City right now… caused by wildfires in Canada. Its pretty horrid to breathe outside. pic.twitter.com/o35XXlXg92— Sherwin Bryce-Pease (@sherwiebp) June 6, 2023 This is what the sunrise over New York looked like today due to wildfire smoke coming over from Canada. Air quality levels are at unhealthy, at over 10 times the guidelines recommended by the WHO. This is the reality of living through the climate crisis. pic.twitter.com/Uww89UPGnZ— Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) June 6, 2023 This is crazy, Randall's Island NYC, whole city is covered in smoke from the wildfires. pic.twitter.com/bkoWfsxP1z— Lubi (@MrsLubi) June 6, 2023 The air quality in New York City has taken a beating as smoke particles from the massive wildfires in south western Quebec have reached the city .This is how it looks like at Times Square. pic.twitter.com/k7A0CGDE0B— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 7, 2023 The Statue of Liberty in New York City is covered in haze and smoke caused by wildfires in Canada https://t.co/gni41b3v0i 📷 Amr Alfiky pic.twitter.com/Uj9kdKENTT— Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) June 7, 2023 Live view of Lower Manhattan from @Earthcam as dense wildfire smoke settles in close to the surface. Air quality is very poor and visibility has dropped significantly. pic.twitter.com/TICQap7lLX— New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) June 6, 2023 Also Watch: Devastating wildfire engulfs forests, people’s homes in Nova Scotia, Canada We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. US Canada