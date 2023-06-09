Around the Web Watch: Spectacular footage of lava fountains as Kilauea volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, began erupting after a three-month pause. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #Kilauea is erupting again on Hawaii's Big Island. The eruption is contained to the crater at this time and started at 4:44 AM HST (6 hours behind EST) #hawaii #volcano pic.twitter.com/l0kE42IVzT— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) June 7, 2023 Video recorded by #HVO geologists of the new #Kilauea eruption. This clip is from the west rim of the crater at approximately 6 a.m. HST. Telephoto view shows multiple active vent sources and lava flooding the crater floor. pic.twitter.com/5pq6CUbOQb— USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) June 7, 2023 Video of the volcanic eruption at Kilauea in Hawaii from Epic Lava on Facebook https://t.co/2xj3NxTHIH pic.twitter.com/Uu2e9xeqEZ— Anthony Quintano (@AnthonyQuintano) June 7, 2023 NOW - Kīlauea volcano on island of Hawaii is erupting — USGS pic.twitter.com/mV9kbeYcnj— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 7, 2023 Kilauea is erupting at the Summit! Early morning today, overflight by @Paradisecopters, photography by Andrew Hara. #Kilauea #Hawaii pic.twitter.com/FkLIo6hXul— Dane duPont (@GeoGolfHawaii) June 7, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hawaii Volcano