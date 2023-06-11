Around the Web Watch: E-rickshaw carrying school students overturns on waterlogged road in Guwahati The accident occurred on Hatigaon Road, which has been under construction since 2022. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago An E-rickshaw carrying school kids and ladies overturned on the flooded Hatigaon-Dispur road.After a minor spell of rain this morning the real picture of so called SMART CITY is unearthed/exposed.Too critical to use two wheelers on Ghy streets. @himantabiswa @TheAshokSinghal pic.twitter.com/2xLmhctMVo— Gauravv Somani (@somanigaurav) June 9, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rain guwahati accident