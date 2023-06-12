In a recent interview with News18 (video above), former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir said marketing and public relations have overshadowed the contributions of team players.

Gambhir highlighted the lack of credit given to Yuvraj Singh, despite his exceptional performances in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup. According to Gambhir, Singh played a pivotal role in making India the champions in these tournaments. However, he said, the focus has always been on promoting one individual – without naming anyone – neglecting the team effort behind these victories.

“I believe the man who took us to the finals of the 2011 and 2007 World Cups was Yuvraj Singh. I think he was the man of the tournament in both tournaments,” Gambhir said. “No one individual can win a big tournament. If that was the case, India would’ve had five to ten World Cups.”