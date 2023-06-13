Viral Video Watch: Bear surprises beachgoers after joining them for a swim at a Florida beach in the US A dip in the ocean before running up the shore at Destin. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago BEACH BEAR 🐻A black bear found itself in the midst of a crowd in Destin, FL today! We've received many reports of bears down on the Panhandle, but this is a first! Chris Barron, who shot the video, said the bear came from offshore and then ran into the sand dunes. I'm sure it… pic.twitter.com/QjcpJ2bqRF— Jennifer Lambers (@jlamberswx) June 12, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bear Florida US