Viral Video Watch: Singer Pink sails over her audience in a harness and does mid-air flips during UK concert An aerial performance during her Summer Carnival concert series. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Pink flies across the stadium at her Summer Carnival tour. pic.twitter.com/ZxBKjG5da9— Pop Base (@PopBase) June 11, 2023 .@Pink continues history-making streak with her Summer Carnival Tour. In 2010, she became the first woman ever to headline the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, UK. Tonight, she became the first female artist to play two consecutive shows. 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/PPq3SgqT23— P!nk Crave (@PinkChartData) June 11, 2023