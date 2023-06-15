Around the Web Watch: How students escaped through windows from fire on third floor of Delhi coaching centre They used cables to climb down and then jump. Scroll Staff An hour ago Students Escape Using Wires As Fire Breaks Out At Coaching Center In Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar. pic.twitter.com/xTH9Wy43EG— Mobin LLB (@immobink) June 15, 2023 Dramatic visuals students jumping out of the third floor of the coaching center using wires as fire breaks out in a building located in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar; 11 fire tenders rushed to the site, rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/qLK2SJfBK4— Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay07) June 15, 2023 All persons have been rescued from the building; fire fighting operation concluded. So far, no major injuries reported: Delhi Fire Department https://t.co/HHWxon6umP pic.twitter.com/1JIH4cgaWB— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi Fire