Around the Web Cyclone Biparjoy: Videos capture the devastation and damage from Kutch to Jamnagar in Gujarat Clearing of roads and restoration work was underway as heavy rain continued in the coastal areas of Mandvi and Dwarka. Scroll Staff An hour ago #CycloneBiparjoy has caused widespread devastation in the coastal belt of Gujarat. Good to see relief & rehabilitation work going on at full speed. Hope normalcy is restored at the earliest. #GujaratCyclone @CMOGuj @NDRFHQ pic.twitter.com/5auE71DLvR— Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) June 16, 2023 #WATCH | Trees uprooted due to strong wind in Jamnagar after cyclone 'Biparjoy' made landfall along the Gujarat coast yesterday(Morning visuals from Kalavad-Dhoraji Highway) pic.twitter.com/94ZthdR6N8— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023 #WATCH | Rain continues to lash Mandvi in Kachchh district after cyclone 'Biparjoy' made landfall along the Gujarat coast yesterday pic.twitter.com/4mX9NMkeG9— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023 #WATCH | Gujarat: Waterlogging witnessed in several areas of Bhuj after cyclone 'Biparjoy' made landfall along the Gujarat coast yesterday pic.twitter.com/Vzwqq1T8Kf— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023 Every life is valued, every life is saved! The nation salutes you for your dedicated service @NDRFHQ 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾#CycloneBiparjoyUpdate pic.twitter.com/MpVryckG2p— 🦏 Payal M/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) June 16, 2023 #WATCH : NDRF personnel conducting clearance operations at Devbhumi Dwarka (Gujarat) after Cyclone 'Biparjoy' impact.#CycloneBiparjoyUpdate #CycloneAlert #CycloneBiporjoy #Cyclone #BiparjoyCyclone #Biparjoy #Biporjoy #Biperjoy #BiparjoyUpdate #CycloneBiporjoy #LatestNews… pic.twitter.com/fwM2HNKDiM— upuknews (@upuknews1) June 16, 2023 #NDRF personnel clearing uprooted trees, Electric poles etc in affected districts of #Gujarat after #CycloneBiparjoy.#CycloneBiparjoyUpdate pic.twitter.com/rBE9lTKjP4— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 16, 2023 🔸#Morbi : નવલખી કોસ્ટલ એરિયામાં 2 સબસ્ટેશન અને 100 જેટલા વીજપોલ ધરાશાયી🔸45 જેટલા ગામમાં વીજ પુરવઠો ખોરવાયો🔸આઠથી વધારે ગામમાં યુદ્ધનાં ધોરણે વીજ પુરવઠો શરૂ કરવા માટે #PGVCL ટીમની અવિરત કામગીરી pic.twitter.com/N3EAJvArD7— DD News Gujarati (@DDNewsGujarati) June 15, 2023