Viral Video Watch: Football fan in Argentina jersey invades pitch to hug Lionel Messi during match in China The teenager dodged the security personnel for a while before he was eventually removed. Scroll Staff An hour ago 网友投稿6月15日，北京工人体育场一名球迷闯入赛场与梅西拥抱并绕场，引发全场欢呼齐喊"牛逼"。该行为一度导致现场直播中断。 pic.twitter.com/T9Q2AXpQCU— 李老师不是你老师 (@whyyoutouzhele) June 15, 2023 ⚽️ Messi's heartwarming moment! ❤️On the bus ride back to the hotel in Beijing, Lionel Messi caught sight of a fan holding a poster of his son, Mateo Messi, saying, "Daddy, look at me!" The King of Football couldn't help but beam with joy!#Messi𓃵 #Messi #LionelMessi… pic.twitter.com/4DAvVJ2ivP— Ifeng News (@IFENG__official) June 15, 2023 Messi ,China . He owns the whole city. #Messi #Argentina pic.twitter.com/m1N45OxJwr— Eason ling (@easonling3) June 15, 2023 Last night , Beijing.A Chinese fan rushing to the pitch to hug Leo Messi, running to Emiliano Martinez for a high-five, and laughing happily when he was carried out. As he is under 18 years old, he is exempt from punishment.This could be dreams for every #Messi fans. pic.twitter.com/NxOzXyhZw0— China in Pictures (@tongbingxue) June 16, 2023 The most amazing thing I have ever seen. Every fan in the stadium in Beijing, China was wearing a Messi Jersey. Just look at it. pic.twitter.com/W1bEEXC21L— FCB Albiceleste (@FCBAlbiceleste) June 15, 2023