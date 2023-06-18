Around the Web Watch: No wheelchair available, man rides e-scooter into hospital lift to take son for treatment Caught on camera at a government hospital in Kota, Rajasthan, leading to accusations and counter-accusations. Scroll Staff An hour ago कोटा के सरकारी अस्पताल में स्कूटी पर सवार वकील साहब अस्पताल में घुस गए, अपने बेटे के इलाज के लिए स्कूटी पर बैठाकर वार्ड तक पहुँच गये ! वकील साब का कहना है सरकारी अस्पताल में व्हील चेयर नहीं थी इसलिए गाड़ी ही ले गये वार्ड में ! @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/HfVMF8LwXz— Manish Bhattacharya (INDIA TV)﮷ (@Manish_IndiaTV) June 17, 2023 #WATCH | I was searching for a wheelchair but the hospital authority did not provide it. I asked them if I can take my son on my electric scooter inside the lift and they allowed me. Now they have taken the keys of my scooter: Advocate Manoj Jain pic.twitter.com/fpH9yatLoF— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 17, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rajasthan hospital