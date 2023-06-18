Around the Web Cyclone Biparjoy: Heavy rains, flash floods wreak havoc in Jalore and Barmer districts in Rajasthan Heavy rainfall is expected in south Rajasthan for the next two days. Scroll Staff An hour ago The massive floods after heavy rains in Dhanau of Barmer in Rajasthan.#CycloneBiporjoy #barmer #Rajasthan #India pic.twitter.com/NH8gyGgE6y— Anil Kumar Verma (@AnilKumarVerma_) June 18, 2023 Now , its very heavy Raining in various parts of #RajsamamdRamdarbar Talab overflowing#Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/bmnnmkSsXo— Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) June 18, 2023 Small dam #collapses in #Rajasthan's #Jalore district, localities evacuated; power lines affected, homes flatten. #Sanchore.#CycloneBiporjoy #Cyclone #Rajasthan #Rains #Flood #India pic.twitter.com/WKgHRAKcey— Prateek Pratap Singh (@PrateekPratap5) June 18, 2023 Due to Biparjoy cyclone, Flood-like situation after heavy rains in Rajasthan's #Sanchore.Surava and Panchla dams broke due to heavy rains.#CycloneBiporjoy #Cyclone #Rajasthan #Rains #Flood #India pic.twitter.com/wwWkAnTKeU— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) June 18, 2023 बिपरजॉय के असर से आई बाढ़ की सबसे बेहतरीन वीडियो रिपोर्टिंग मुझे यह लगी। शुद्ध देसी मारवाड़ी बोली में और बिना किसी तामझाम के। बिना किसी ड्रामे के हालात की गंभीरता को दिखाने वाली। बाड़मेर जिले के चौहटन क्षेत्र से। रिपोर्टर का नाम नहीं पता।#बिपरजॉय #Barmer #राजस्थान pic.twitter.com/joAPAWR1Gn— Arvind Chotia (@arvindchotia) June 18, 2023 रेगिस्तान मे जल सैलाब #CycloneBiporjoy #aajtak#barmer pic.twitter.com/vRN1zrPELK— TIBNIYAR (@ab_017_) June 18, 2023 Today's visuals from Viratra Mata Mandir (Chohtan)17th June 2023Barmer , Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/UHJqDCeAU0— Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) June 17, 2023 तस्वीर बाड़मेर की है। जहां बिपरजॉय तूफान का असर देखा जा सकता है । श्रीविरात्रा माताजी मंदिर चौहटन #floods #rajsthan #Barmer #BiparjoyCyclone pic.twitter.com/8qS6zfzg89— Rahul Sisodia (@Sisodia19Rahul) June 18, 2023 #WATCH | Rajasthan: Barmer witnesses strong winds & rain under the influence of cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy. Severe water logging and flood-like situation were seen at various places. (17.06) pic.twitter.com/ugqT1aqitX— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 18, 2023 #Jalore रानीवाड़ा के जनप्रतिनिधि @RatanDevasiINC जुटे बिपरजॉय को लेकर राहत-बचाव कार्य में...!चक्रवर्ती तूफान से अवरुद्ध रास्ते से पेड़ों को हटाया जा रहा। pic.twitter.com/buxSXstPPg— मांगीलाल डारा- सांचोर (Journalist) (@ML_DARA29) June 17, 2023 IMD says #CycloneBiparjoy is very likely to continue to move east-northeastwards and maintain the intensity of Depression till today forenoon. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in South Rajasthan today and tomorrow. North Gujarat and Western Madhya Pradesh will also… pic.twitter.com/IA2G5cAgOT— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 18, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. cyclone Rajasthan Cyclone Biparjoy