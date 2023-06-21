Around the Web Watch: Jackal injured in road accident rescued, rehabilitated and released back into the wild The animal suffered a jaw fracture, four broken ribs, and a collapsed left lung, but recovered. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Not all road accidents have a bad ending, if emergency aid is provided in #time A happy ending to the crushing tale of this Jackal and his unstoppable spirit - post a jaw fracture, 4 ribs broken, and a collapsed left lung! Recovery time 45 days, now #released #RESQBaramati pic.twitter.com/CZdgLG0IoU— Neha Panchamiya (@neha_panchamiya) June 17, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Animals Rescue