Cliff in England lit up in colourful stripes, highlighting Earth's increasing temperature Heat indicator stripes lined the length of the White Cliffs of Dover, England, showing the progressive heating of the planet. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago The White Cliffs of Dover in England were illuminated in red and blue heat indicator stripes, or 'warming stripes,' to show the planet's temperature change over the years and warn against climate inaction pic.twitter.com/GsHCMaWWv4— Reuters (@Reuters) June 22, 2023