Eco India Eco India: Can air water generators prove beneficial in a water scarce environment? A study reveals that by 2025, large swaths of the north-west and southern parts of India will face critically low groundwater availability. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Play Supervising Producer & Voiceover: Nooshin Mowla | Field Producer & Script: Vivek Mohan | Video Editor: Amit Garg (Metro Media Works) | Associate Producer: Ipsita Basu | Director of Photography: Jay Singh | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. eco india air water generators uravu