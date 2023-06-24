Around the Web Watch: Students rescued via windows as college bus gets stranded in a flooded underpass in Gujarat Scenes from Nadiad in Kheda district. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Gujarat: Due to heavy rain in Nadiad area of Kheda district, leading to waterlogging, a college bus got stuck in a bypass. The locals immediately rushed to the spot and rescued all the students on the bus. pic.twitter.com/D61cs00Hu7— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Flood Rain Gujarat Monsoon