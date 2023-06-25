Around the Web Watch: Stars of winning cricket team of 1983 World Cup reunite to celebrate 40th anniversary The team travelled to Ahmedabad for a grand felicitation ceremony. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago The World Cup champion 1983 team travelling together to celebrate our 40th anniversary victory on 25th June, 35,000 feet up in the air. We are proud Indians and love IndiaBharat Mata Ki Jai@therealkapildev @RaviShastriOfc @BCCI @JayShah pic.twitter.com/xR1VxFSbys— Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) June 25, 2023 Grand reception to the victorious World Cup team of 1983 at Adani house Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/C79ZPfgtM7— Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) June 25, 2023 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Gavaskar (@gavaskarsunilofficial) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madan Lal (@madanlal1983) We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. cricket World Cup