Powerful tornado rips through Indiana in the US, damages houses and uproots trees Debris was lofted into the air as the tornado ripped through the city of Greenwood in Johnson County, leaving at least one dead, and thousands without power. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Some of the more impressive tornado video I've seen around here in some time. Hoping everyone is safe.This is near Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus near 135 from Cody Likens. #13weather pic.twitter.com/p6fwwTdjZ4— Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) June 25, 2023 @WTHRcom @FOX59 @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/GKkClkO7aM— Erik Hopper(GBG™) (@EHop_13) June 25, 2023 WATCH: Video of tornado damage in Greenwood near Travis Rd. Just outside Kensington Grove neighborhood. We're headed that way. Video sent in by FOX59 viewer Cole Basey. @FOX59 @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/5bHvTePnlj— Eric Graves (@ReporterEric) June 25, 2023 Here's an aerial view of where first damage reports came in at Travis and Mullinix Rd in Johnson County. You can see trees down and a roof blown off a home. This is only the beginning of the damage from tornadoes. Full coverage tonight at 10 on @FOX59 and at 11 on @CBS4Indy #inwx pic.twitter.com/klYnszBs5f— Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) June 26, 2023 BREAKING: Bargersville officials say first round of search and rescue is complete and NO INJURIES have been reported. 75 homes have moderate to severe damage. Looks like the tornado tore up three miles of Johnson County. @FOX59 @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/Fv3QB3NiVi— Eric Graves (@ReporterEric) June 26, 2023