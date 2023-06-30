Viral Video Watch: Footballer Sunil Chhetri meets 11-year-old fan battling diabetes, gifts him jersey, football Vivaan Prabhu got to meet his idol in Bengaluru with the help of an NGO. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Stay Strong Vivaan 💙💪🏽11 year old Vivaan Prabhu, battling juvenile diabetes, got the chance to meet his idol @chetrisunil11 yesterday through @MakeAWishIndia 🙏🏽#IndianFootball ⚽️ #BlueTigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/lGO9T4hkK4— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 29, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sunil Chhetri Football Sports