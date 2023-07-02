Tired.

I suppose I was tired.

Had just finished a feature film and was overwhelmed by talk of distribution, strategies, market forces, bottom lines.

Tired and constricted.

Tired of a largely unquestioned idea about money being the only metric of success.

And I found myself in Calcutta. Quite by chance. Coffee with old friends at Seagull. With people whom I had known practically my whole life.

Safe.

But different.

They looked happy. They were engaged with the world. They did things because an idea moved them. They did not seem to look at a feasibility study before they made a decision. They jumped. And then looked around for a parachute. Because it seemed like a fantastic idea at the time.

It seemed mad. And amazing.

And they were turning 40. Divisible by five. Banded together. Their fates intertwined, professional and personal. And I thought, this is a good room to be in.

And making a film, learning more about their work and lives, and the world they build, was a wonderful place to spend some time.

And perhaps be able to breathe again.

And so we spoke to some of the lives Seagull had touched and asked for their insight. This took us from Calcutta, Bombay, Delhi, Jaipur, to Seattle, San Fransisco, Orange County, Chicago and New York.

We returned to try and make a coherent film of all these conversations. And we made seven.

Here’s one of them.

— Pushan Kripalani, director of 'Of the Book and Other Stories'