Around the Web Watch: No wheelchair available, railway police officer carries passenger into train in his arms The officer carried the senior woman to her coach, across the platform at Borivali station in Mumbai. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Upon receiving a complaint on #RailMadad, ASI Man Singh assisted a post-operative woman in reaching her reserved coach despite the unavailability of a wheelchair at Borivali Station.#SewaHiSankalp #WeServeAndProtect pic.twitter.com/4rur3bJwVC— RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) July 1, 2023