Viral Video Watch: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani turn up at ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ screening to surprise fans Moviegoers cheered and gave the actors a standing ovation at a theatre in Mumbai. Scroll Staff An hour ago This Standing Ovation isn’t just for Sattu and Katha but for the entire team that worked tirelessly towards this result 🤍🙏🏻 Gratitude 😊#SatyaPremKiKatha pic.twitter.com/JJ53zZDMEo— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) July 2, 2023 When the audience gives us a standing ovation, that’s when you realise magic has been created ❤️A moment to cherish forever🥹All I want to say is Thank You from the entire team of #SatyapremKiKatha 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/A2JUdEHhSg— Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) July 2, 2023 my heart becomes so full when so ever i come across such clips of this precious guy receiving such pure love especially here from a cancer patient! 🥺🤍 @TheAaryanKartik may such love keeps showering upon you ameen! ❤#KartikAaryan #SatyaPremKiKatha pic.twitter.com/zo4rP7zTmn— taatiyan dukhi jayi chhe. (@lomlsanon) July 3, 2023 #KiaraAdvani inundated with love from women for her hard-hitting character and impactful performance with strong topic in #SatyapremKiKatha.. @advani_kiara #SPKK pic.twitter.com/nyxci2epeY— Box Office Income (@BOIncome) July 2, 2023 #KartikAaryan wishes a fan happy birthday in a theatre who had come to watch #SatyaPremKiKatha and in return is praised for his Sattu act 🤍 @TheAaryanKartik pic.twitter.com/95qaqzNJSq— Shehzada of Bollywood #KartikAaryan (@KartikSjaan) July 2, 2023 This is so adorable 😍#KartikAaryan helps a senior professor with how to ace a selfie who can’t stop gushing about Sattu 🤍 #SatyaPremKiKatha @TheAaryanKartik pic.twitter.com/EYtK1NqJDd— Sattu and Katha ♥️ (@DeewaniKoki) July 2, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bollywood mumbai actors