Watch: Riders stuck upside down after roller coaster malfunctions The incident took place at the Forest County Festival in Crandon, Wisconsin, USA. All the riders were rescued without injuries. Shocking Video shows people stuck upside on the Fireball ride in Crandon, WI. According to Scott Brass who took the video at the Forest County Festival, people where handing upside down for hours. Scott said, everyone was able to get down safe. pic.twitter.com/KpNDWfH3Ac— Adriana Mendez (@AdrianaMendez) July 3, 2023