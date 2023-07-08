Around the Web Caught on camera: The moment a section of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway crumbled after rain Intense rainfall triggered the crumbling and subsequent washing away of a segment of the highway leading to the T5 Panthyal tunnel. Scroll Staff 33 minutes ago The Jammu Srinagar National Highway is currently inaccessible at Mehar, Cafeteria Morh, T1, T2 (Keela Mord & Sita Ram pass), and Panthyal due to roadblocks. Additionally, heavy rains have caused damage to a section of the road leading to the T5 Panthyal tunnel. pic.twitter.com/R429e7GXgI— Kashmir Weather (@Kashmir_Weather) July 8, 2023 #HeavyRainfall washes away a road on Jammu Srinagar #NationalHighway connecting T3 and T5. @MORTHIndia @nitin_gadkari pic.twitter.com/2Ry7dgBytJ— Upendrra Rai (@UpendrraRai) July 8, 2023 Road connecting T3 and T5 (which bypasses Panthyal tunnel) washed off. #Jammu-#Srinagar national highway closed till further clearance.#JammuandKashmir pic.twitter.com/B3b9bq2T3N— Upma Sharma (@UpmaSharma2608) July 8, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rain Landslide kashmir