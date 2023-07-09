Around the Web Watch: Woman defies singing ban in Iran, performs inside mosque despite security intervention Scenes from Isfahan. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago For women, singing is forbidden in Iran. This woman is bravely singing in one of Esfahan’s most historical mosques. When the security agent tried to stop her, she resisted and continued. Brave Iranian women like her will some day bring down this most anti-woman regime. pic.twitter.com/NvSgQqIFND— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) July 6, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Iran Protest