Around the Web Watch: Ten sniffer dogs receive grand farewell on retirement from Madhya Pradesh Police Senior police officials thanked the police dogs for their help in solving crucial cases over the years. Scroll Staff 15 minutes ago कभी देखी है ऐसी विदाई @MPPoliceDeptt के डॉग्स की, हत्या लूट के मामले की तफ़तीश कर पुलिस की नौकरी के बाद सेवानिवृत्त हुये दस डॉग्स को मध्य प्रदेश पुलिस से इस शान से विदाई दी गई, @DGP_MP @drnarottammisra pic.twitter.com/PtP09ypHSB— Brajesh Rajput (@brajeshabpnews) July 9, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. police animals dogs