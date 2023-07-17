Viral Video Watch: Crowd goes wild as Eminem makes surprise appearance at Ed Sheeran’s concert in Detroit The American rapper and the English singer performed rare duets of ‘Lose Yourself’ and ‘Stan’ at the Royal Oak Music Theatre in Ford Field. Scroll Staff An hour ago Just wow. Ed & @Eminem in Detroit 😱🤩 pic.twitter.com/L60gBC3Pxc— Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) July 16, 2023 Eminem joined Ed on stage in Detroit! They did Stan and Lose Yourself. pic.twitter.com/krhvlG0xdR— Ed Sheeran News (Fanpage) 💛 (@EdSheeran_EU) July 16, 2023 He also did Stan… pic.twitter.com/fqXAk5A56r— Dave Holmes (@DaveHolmesTV) July 16, 2023 If you ever want to lose your hearing, be at an #EdSheeran concert in #Detroit and have #Eminem surprise everyone on stage. pic.twitter.com/C41JUSOgHr— Danielle Frances 📚 (@PokeyLuWho) July 16, 2023 I’m usually the last person to pull my phone out at a concert but “opportunity comes once in a lifetime, you better never let it go” #EdSheeran #Eminem #Detroit pic.twitter.com/Q9kAZGMUoE— Tara Benwell (@tarabenwell) July 16, 2023 Also Watch: Ed Sheeran and John Mayer’s duet performance of ‘Thinking Out Loud’ at a concert We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. concert Ed Sheeran Eminem