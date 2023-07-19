Viral Video Watch: Elephant calf escapes from well using path created with excavator Caught on camera in Kendujhar district, Odisha. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Kudos to team Champua for timely detection, successful rescue and reunion of elephant calf with the herd near chamakpur . Fencing of all possible hazardous wells is being done on saturation mode@CMO_Odisha @ForestDeptt @PCCFWL_Odisha @DistAdmKeonjhar @pccfodisha @spkeonjhar pic.twitter.com/dF1WabgQcI— Divisional Forest Officer, Keonjhar (T) (@DfoKeonjhar) July 17, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Elephant rescue animals