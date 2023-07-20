Around the Web J&K: Heavy rains trigger flash floods in several areas, damage bridge, swollen rivers submerge roads From Katra to Kathau, heavy rain sent water gushing through, streets, blocking national highways and disrupting traffic. Scroll Staff An hour ago #Heavyrainfall in Katra, Mata #VaishnoDevi new track suspended...#JammuAndKashmir #Jammu pic.twitter.com/e3fyEU0aju— Atul Chhabra (@AttiAtul) July 19, 2023 SHO Bhawan and the police team help Mata Vaishno Devi Yatris in view of heavy rain early in the morning in Bhawan. #matavaishnodevi #katra #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/Stvl04wst2— JK Student Updates (@JKStudentUpdat2) July 19, 2023 Heavy rains lashed at Katra. Highest recorded since 1980.#JammuKashmir #Katra #Heavyrainfall pic.twitter.com/HXzJy5R93n— United News of India (@uniindianews) July 19, 2023 VIDEO | Heavy rainfall triggers flood-like situation in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/iD51chAL1F— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 19, 2023 #FloodUpdate:Bani Hospital Kathua#Kuthua #Samba #BaniHospitalKathua #Flood #Srinagar #Jammu #kashmir #5dariyanews #Diprjk @5dariyanews #BJPGovt #Bjpkashmir #BJPJammu pic.twitter.com/Y6sVvupOt4— ROUF PAMPORI (@roufaminnews5) July 19, 2023 Jammu-Pathankot National Highway faced disruptions as heavy rains damaged a bridge on Tarnah Nallah. Traffic is now smoothly diverted through a nearby border road, pic.twitter.com/rLwQO02Xt4— Rohit Choudhary (@iRohitChoudhary) July 19, 2023 Heavy rains block Jammu-Poonch National Highway pic.twitter.com/kppuzGhy6F— State Times (@State_Times) July 19, 2023 Balol nallah in ferocious mood.#Balol #Jammu #Rains pic.twitter.com/C7jhLcT4wK— Devinder P. Singh, MD (@DrDevinderPS) July 19, 2023 Tawi River Following Heavy Rains In Jammu. pic.twitter.com/iMkR3TamdS— Govind Singh🇮🇳 (@Govindsmedia) July 19, 2023 Alarming rise in Tawi River's water level today. Advisory to stay away from Tawi River in #Jammu #tawi #floods pic.twitter.com/q1nTx0PnVg— Payal Mohindra (@payal_mohindra) July 19, 2023 #WATCH | Civilians trapped in flash floods being rescued by police and SDRF team from river Ujh in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir pic.twitter.com/0sOeMCqNaS— Daily Excelsior (@DailyExcelsior1) July 19, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. rain Jammu and Kashmir floods