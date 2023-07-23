Around the Web Watch: Flight loses engine cover moments after take-off, makes emergency landing in Russian airport The flight bound for Armenia returned safely to Mineralnye Vody Airport in Russia after it lost both of the fan cowls of the left engine. Scroll Staff An hour ago A Russian Azimuth Airlines Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft lost both of the fan cowls of left engine on take-off. Aircraft, that was flying to Yerevan, returned back for a safe landing at Mineralyne Vody Airport. #aviation #safety pic.twitter.com/bxiGfssm7q— FL360aero (@fl360aero) July 21, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Aviation Russia