Passengers wade through water as heavy rains flood Ahmedabad airport From the parking lot of the airport to the tarmac inside, commuters struggled to enter the airport and to get off the plane in heavy rain. Scroll Staff 28 minutes ago Ahmedabad airport @ahmairport is again river-like.How does one get to the terminal after you have landed?🙆♂️ #monsoon #rains #india pic.twitter.com/ngTuisAjcu— Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) July 22, 2023 Ahmedabad airport rain pic.twitter.com/O8c57fn2Oc— Tradvesting (@Tradvesting) July 22, 2023 Heavy downpour and Scenes outside Ahmedabad airport! Airport has become an island with stranded flyers unable exit. Absolute no drainage system working here and yet to travel 26 km to hotel, not sure will reach the destination! @ahmairport @TOIAhmedabad @rains pic.twitter.com/r0NMfJZtRK— Dr Sharath Kumar G G (@SharathKumarGG7) July 22, 2023 Ahmedabad International Airport flooded due to heavy rain#GujaratRain #gujarat #Ahmedabad #ahmedabadairport pic.twitter.com/i39HiWXkba— Urhan Shaik (@ShaikUrhan) July 22, 2023 Very Heavy Rainfall in Ahmedabad #Ahmedabad IMD recorded 159mm #Rainfall between 5:30pm-8:30pmVideo from Atul Barwalia bhai #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/LTOL08lBhc— Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) July 22, 2023 This is #Ahmedabad airport T1, highly disappointed by services offered by airportWater leakage on ceilingNo electricity in one of the washroomAnd T1 outer area was submerged in water up to 1.5-2feetIs this #Gujarat model? @abpasmitatv @VtvGujarati @tv9gujarati#AhmedabadRain pic.twitter.com/Kt1ixOEL4T— Yashraj Upadhyay🐍 (@Yashraj_3dot14) July 22, 2023 અમદાવાદ શહેરમાં ભારે વરસાદને પગલે આનંદનગર વિસ્તારમાં પાણી ભરાયા #Ahmedabad #GujaratRain #Gujarat #AhmedabadRain pic.twitter.com/jN8P9cgEcw— Sanjay ᗪєsai 🇮🇳 (ᴢᴇᴇ ɴᴇᴡs) (@sanjay_desai_26) July 22, 2023 #Ahmedabad: Heavy traffic jam on ISKCON Bridge due to rain #GujaratRain #Gujarat #ISKCONBridge #Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/RGkjveUW6s— Azaz mogal (@azaz_mogal) July 22, 2023 #અમદાવાદ: વાસણાથી અંજલી બ્રિજ પર ઠેર ઠેર ટ્રાફિકજામ #Ahmedabad #AhmedabadRain #GujaratRain #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/IEhHzy29Ct— Sanjay ᗪєsai 🇮🇳 (ᴢᴇᴇ ɴᴇᴡs) (@sanjay_desai_26) July 22, 2023 #WATCH | Flood like situation in parts of Gujarat due to torrential rain, NDRF conducts rescue operation in Junagadh (22/07)(Video source - NDRF) pic.twitter.com/s3B5bGX0fB— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2023 જૂનાગઢમાં અતિ ભારે વરસાદનાં કારણે ગણેશનગર વિસ્તારમાં બાળક તથા પ્રેગ્નેન્ટ મહિલાને જૂનાગઢ LCB દ્વારા રેસ્ક્યુ કરવામાં આવેલ. @CMOGuj @sanghaviharsh @dgpgujarat @GujaratPolice @IGP_JND_Range @collectorjunag #gujaratpolice #junagadhpolice #flooding #Rescue pic.twitter.com/94b1Hd93SF— SP Junagadh (@SP_Junagadh) July 22, 2023 Watch | Rain water flowing down from Gujarat's tallest mountain Girnar in Junagadh today pic.twitter.com/c0A7sWqvRe— DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) July 22, 2023