Around the Web Watch: Man sleeps on camp bed set in water-filled pothole in Eluru, AP to demand immediate repairs Caught on camera in the Eastern street of Eluru city in Andhra Pradesh. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago ఏలూరు నగరంలో రోడ్ల పరిస్థితి తెలిపేందుకు మంచం వేసుకొని పడుకొని ఓ యువకుడు వినూత్న నిరసన తెలిపాడు ఈ ఘటన ఏలూరు జిల్లా ఏలూరు నగరం తూర్పు వీధి గంగానమ్మ గుడి వద్ద జరిగింది. pic.twitter.com/hI6cLd6Fws— Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) July 22, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Andhra Pradesh protest roads