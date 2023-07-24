Around the Web Watch: New logo projected on Twitter headquarters as social media platform is rebranded ‘X’ The blue bird is being replaced with the new logo of X, which Elon Musk has described as an ‘everything app.’ Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #BREAKING #TwitterX New Twitter "X" logo on the headquarters of company. Video: TASS/Reuters pic.twitter.com/NfP1omZLRR— National Independent (@NationalIndNews) July 24, 2023 Our headquarters tonight pic.twitter.com/GO6yY8R7fO— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023 Lights. Camera. X! pic.twitter.com/K9Ou47Qb4R— Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 24, 2023 The official Twitter account has been renamed to X.Where there used to be the famous blue bird, there is now a black and white X. pic.twitter.com/mJRLOLvTBh— Spriter Team (@SpriterTeam) July 24, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Twitter logo